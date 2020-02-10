Sir Elton John's ''wonderful husband and great children'' are the most important parts of his life.

The 72-year-old singer won the Best Original Song Oscar at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (09.02.20), and while he relished his success at the Dolby Theatre, Elton stressed that awards don't mean as much to him as his friends, family and good health.

Elton - who has kids Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven, with husband David Furnish - told reporters backstage at the ceremony: ''I just FaceTimed them. They're in Australia, and I'll be FaceTiming [again] in the car when I leave.

''They're so happy. I love them so much. They love their daddy. They were so excited about the Golden Globes, but this one is [special].''

Elton subsequently emphasised what his family means to him.

He said: ''You know, an award is an award ... But as I say, the thing that matters most in my life is I have a wonderful husband and great children and great family and great friends and health. That is the most important thing.''

Meanwhile, Elton also admitted he'd be ''nobody'' without his long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

The music icon and Bernie scooped their first joint for 'Rocketman's '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again', and Elton subsequently insisted he couldn't have achieved any of their success on his own.

Elton said: ''This is for [Bernie]. This is for my partner of 53 years. Without him, I wouldn't be here.

''He started the process. He gave me the lyrics that I got here. Without the lyrics, I'm nobody.''

And Bernie - who wed fourth wife Heather in 2004 - compared his bond with the 'Candle in the Wind' singer to a marriage.

He said: ''It's like marriage. It really is.

''And one of the things that makes it work is being different, having different lives, leading different lives. But we always come back together for the music, and the music is the thing that has run through the bloodline of our veins ever since we first met.''