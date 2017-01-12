The Crocodile Rock singer hired Graham as manager of his beloved Watford Football Club shortly after becoming chairman in 1976.

The duo helped the team rise through English football's divisions, with Elton investing large sums in the playing squad and Graham managing them to success until he left his post in 1987.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 69-year-old musician paid tribute to the soccer supremo, who passed away at his home on Wednesday (12Jan16) after suffering a suspected heart attack.

"I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham's passing," Elton wrote. "He was like a brother to me. We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever.

"He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to unchartered territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius."

The highlights of Graham's tenure were a second place finish in the English First Division in 1982 and an appearance in the 1984 FA Cup Final.

He later spent three years as the manager of the England national team but failed to replicate the success he achieved alongside Elton, whom he rejoined at Watford in 1996.

Expressing his sadness at his friend's passing, the grieving rock star added, "This is a sad and dark day for Watford. The club and the town. We will cherish Graham and drown our sorrows in the many brilliant memories he gave us. I love you Graham. I will miss you very much. My thoughts go out to (his wife) Rita, (daughters) Joanne, Karen and the whole Taylor family."

News of Graham's death caused tributes to pour in from past and present English soccer stars, including Alan Shearer, Ashley Young, Peter Crouch and Ray Parlour.