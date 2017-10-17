Sir Elton John has announced that his 'Million Dollar Piano' Las Vegas residency will come to an end in 2018.

The 70-year-old music legend will wrap up a 450-show run after 14 years performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and the hotel's President Gary Selesner has paid tribute to Elton for all the wonderful entertainment he has provided over the years.

Selesner said: ''For over a decade, Elton John and his band have graced the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing all the hits that have defined a generation.

''Elton John's residency at The Colosseum has set the standard for those all that have followed. We are incredibly grateful to Elton for allowing Palace to be the home for his 450 memorable performances.''

Elton is set to say his final farewell to the venue on May 19 next year, after launching his initial Sin City residency 'The Red Piano' in February 2004, and performing 243 shows by April 2009.

He revived the showcase in September 2011, and the 'Your Song' legend - who missed a series of shows earlier this year after catching a bacterial infection in South America - is expecting to start the final run on April 28.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker has a deep love for the city, and he recently opened up about his reaction to the horrific mass shooting on October 1 that claimed the lines of 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

He told the Las Vegas Sun newspaper: ''I couldn't believe it ... This is a town that has been so kind to me. I've been appearing here throughout my career ... and it has a big place in my heart.''