The former Wham! frontman passed away peacefully in his sleep on Christmas Day (25Dec16) at his Oxfordshire home in England at the age of 53, and tributes poured in from many showbiz stars, including Elton, who called him a "beloved friend".

The Rocket Man singer paid further tribute to his pal on Wednesday night as he kicked off the next leg of his residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas by singing their 1990s chart-topping duet Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

"I only wish George was here to sing it with me," he reportedly told the audience through tears.

One fan named Chris Stacey described the moment to the DailyMail.com, saying, "There were thousands of us in tears and it was very emotional. After he sang for George, he turned his back on the audience and was shaking and looked like he was crying. I was in tears and so was everyone around me.

"He received a standing ovation and had to be consoled by a band member before beginning the rest of the show. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house."

Following the news of George's death, Elton wrote on Instagram, "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP."

Elton, who famously sang the 1997 funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, is rumoured to be planning to perform at the singer's funeral.

It's also rumoured he will take part in a tribute concert with the likes of George's previous collaborators such as Bob Geldof, to Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley, and Aretha Franklin, according to The Sun.