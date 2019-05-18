Openly gay star Sir Elton John has lashed out at criticism over the casting of straight actor Taron Egerton in his biopic 'Rocketman'.
The openly gay music icon - who is married to David Furnish - thinks it is ''bulls**t'' that straight actor Taron has been blasted for taking on the role of Elton in the biopic.
Speaking after watching the movie at the Cannes Film Festival, Elton told The Sun newspaper: ''That's all bulls**t, I'm sorry.
''If people don't like it, review-wise, or it doesn't make one dollar, it's the movie I wanted to make and that's all that counts. I can look back and say, 'You know what, I love it. I can live with it'.''
The movie is a warts-and-all look at Elton's past, including his issues with alcoholism, drugs and sex addiction and he doesn't regret being open about his struggles.
He said: ''No, I'm pretty open about things like that. When 'Tantrums And Tiaras' came out, it was the most honest documentary you could watch.
''With the film, and the book that's coming out in the autumn, I'm as honest as I can possibly be. There's no holds barred. I hope it inspires people to come out and I hope it inspires people to come off drugs.''
And Elton is thrilled that his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin -- played by Jamie Bell - comes across as a ''hero'' in the biopic.
He said: ''He comes out as, like, the hero -- and that's great because I am proud of our relationship. It's extraordinary that we're still together and we're so close -- this is a business, as you know, where people fall out very easily and we haven't done that.
''There were times where we've drifted apart because it's been necessary for him to do something else for a while and me to do something else.''
