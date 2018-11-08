Sir Elton John has announced the UK leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour and he has said the ''homecoming shows will be very emotional''.
Sir Elton John has announced the UK leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.
The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker will be bringing his final ever live run to the UK in 2020, and he is expecting the shows to be ''very emotional'' for both him and the audience.
He said: ''The 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last fifty years, but these UK shows will be incredibly special. The UK is home, and where my heart will always be.
''To celebrate some of the incredible moments we've shared with my British fans over the years will be wonderful. These homecoming shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun.''
The UK run will include newly-announced dates in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Leeds, while the pop icon previously confirmed shows in Hove and Cardiff for June 2019.
Earlier this year, the 71-year-old star revealed his plans to retire from performing and mark the occasion with one last run of over 300 shows across the globe.
He said at the time: ''Performing live fuels me and I'm ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe. I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour.
''After the tour finishes, I'm very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.''
However, he still intends to keep being ''creative'' and working on new projects, even if he won't be on the road anymore.
He added: ''I'm always going to be creative, I'm always going to be interested in creative stuff, and you know, I think after this tour is finished, I'll take a few years off and see what's going to happen.
''But creatively, I will be doing writing a lot, and who knows what's going to happen. If you let things happen for you, that's the magic of life. I will be creative, hopefully, up until the day I die.''
Elton John 2020 UK tour dates:
November 6 - The O2, London
November 7 - The O2, London
November 9 - Arena, Birmingham
November 11 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
November 13 - Echo Arena, Liverpool
November 14 - Echo Arena, Liverpool
November 17 - Arena, Manchester
November 20 - The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen
November 21 - The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen
November 24 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
November 25 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
November 28 - Arena, Manchester
December 7 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In July of 2015, Ed Sheeran played his biggest gigs to date, selling out Wembley...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Elton John is one of the biggest and most glamorous rockstars of all time having...
Motivated solely by corporate greed, Disney has recently begun cranking out low-ambition, high-profit margin throwaway...