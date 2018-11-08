Sir Elton John has announced the UK leg of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker will be bringing his final ever live run to the UK in 2020, and he is expecting the shows to be ''very emotional'' for both him and the audience.

He said: ''The 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last fifty years, but these UK shows will be incredibly special. The UK is home, and where my heart will always be.

''To celebrate some of the incredible moments we've shared with my British fans over the years will be wonderful. These homecoming shows will be very emotional, and a lot of fun.''

The UK run will include newly-announced dates in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Leeds, while the pop icon previously confirmed shows in Hove and Cardiff for June 2019.

Earlier this year, the 71-year-old star revealed his plans to retire from performing and mark the occasion with one last run of over 300 shows across the globe.

He said at the time: ''Performing live fuels me and I'm ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe. I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour.

''After the tour finishes, I'm very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.''

However, he still intends to keep being ''creative'' and working on new projects, even if he won't be on the road anymore.

He added: ''I'm always going to be creative, I'm always going to be interested in creative stuff, and you know, I think after this tour is finished, I'll take a few years off and see what's going to happen.

''But creatively, I will be doing writing a lot, and who knows what's going to happen. If you let things happen for you, that's the magic of life. I will be creative, hopefully, up until the day I die.''

Elton John 2020 UK tour dates:

November 6 - The O2, London

November 7 - The O2, London

November 9 - Arena, Birmingham

November 11 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

November 13 - Echo Arena, Liverpool

November 14 - Echo Arena, Liverpool

November 17 - Arena, Manchester

November 20 - The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen

November 21 - The Events Complex Aberdeen (TECA), Aberdeen

November 24 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

November 25 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

November 28 - Arena, Manchester

December 7 - First Direct Arena, Leeds