Sir Elton John's biggest hits have been recorded by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Lady Gaga for new album 'Revamp'.

The tracks, which were co-written with the 70-year-old music legend's long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, will be released on April 6 on Virgin EMI.

The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker - who recently announced his retirement from touring after 50 years - says he is ''humbled'' that some of the biggest stars in pop music have dedicated their time to putting their own spin on his timeless classics, and he hopes it will help the songs reach the next generation.

Elton commented: ''It's always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it.

''As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on 'Revamp' choose to add their own unique twist in the process.

''It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences.

''We're humbled and thank them all for their generosity.''

Lady Gaga has done a rendition of 'Your Song', which has previously been covered by the likes of Ellie Goulding and Rod Stewart in the past.

Ed Sheeran has worked his magic on 'Candle In The Wind' from 1973's 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'.

The Killers, Brandon Flowers and co, did 'Mona Lisas and 'Mad Hatters', which is from 1972's 'Honky Château'.

The lyrics were written by Bernie after hearing a gun go off near his hotel in New York during his first trip to the Big Apple.

Miley Cyrus has recorded a version of classic 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' and Coldplay 'We All Fall In Love Sometimes'.

Other artists on the record including P!nk, Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Florence + The Machine, Mumford & Sons, Mary J. Blige, Demi Lovato and Queens of the Stone Age.

Elton is also set to release 'Restoration' on April 6 via Universal Music Group Nashville, with country music's biggest stars including Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson reinterpreting his hits.

Elton's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, over 300 dates across five continents over three years, begins in the US in September, marking the finale of 50 years on the road.

Sir Elton John's 'Revamp' tracklisting is as follows:

'Bennie And The Jets' / Elton John, P!nk and Logic

'We All Fall In Love Sometimes' / Coldplay

'I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues' / Alessia Cara

'Candle In The Wind' (2018 Version) / Ed Sheeran

'Tiny Dancer' / Florence + The Machine

'Someone Saved My Life Tonight' / Mumford & Sons

'Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word' / Mary J. Blige

'Don't Go Breaking My Heart / Q-Tip featuring Demi Lovato

'Mona Lisas' and Mad Hatters' / The Killers

'Daniel' / Sam Smith

'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' / Miley Cyrus

'Your Song' / Lady Gaga

'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' / Queens of the Stone Age