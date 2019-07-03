Sir Elton John has added an extra show at London's The O2 due to demand.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker will play another 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' show at the arena on December 2, 2020.

Elton is already playing the 20,000-capacity venue on the 4th, 6th, and 7th of November, 2020, and he will also be there on the 9th, 14th, and 16th December, 2020.

Tickets for the new London date go on sale on July 5 at 10am.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker continues his European leg at Mez Graz Open Air in Austria tonight (03.07.19).

Elton's mammoth final tour recently saw Taron Egerton duet with the music legend on 'Your Song'.

The 29-year-old actor - who plays Elton in the blockbuster musical - joined the 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker for a spellbinding rendition of the 1970 hit at Hove's County Ground in East Sussex, England, last month.

And the first night of the UK leg of the run drew in a star-studded crowd, with the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball and comedians David Walliams, Alan Carr and John Bishop in attendance.

Elton - who is bowing out of tours to spend more time with his sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, whom he has with husband David Furnish - admitted that the concerts on British soil mean the most to him.

He said: ''This tour will take me to a lot of places that hold a special place in my heart, but the UK shows will be amongst the highlights of the entire tour.

''The UK is where my heart is, and it will always be home.

''To get the opportunity to celebrate some of the incredible moments we've shared over the years with my British fans will be very special indeed.

''These homecoming shows will be emotional, but a lot of fun.''

A full list of the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour dates can be found at www.eltonjohn.com/tours