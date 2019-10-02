Sir Elton John has extended his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour' again.

Due to overwhelming demand, the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker will now play two extra dates at London's The O2 on November 2, 2020, and December 17, 2020, and he's also added a slew of extra dates across Europe.

The music legend will now play Cologne on September 5, Hamburg on September 12 and September 13 and and two consecutive nights in Berlin staring on October 17.

He'll also be heading to Scandinavia where he will perform in Stockholm on September 18, Helsinki on the September 22 and 23 and Oslo on September 26 and 27.

And the 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker has added two shows in Barcelona on October 2 and October 3, and he'll also perform in Dublin on December 5.

The 72-year-old icon has surpassed 100 shows so far on his ever-extending final jaunt across the globe.

Elton's mammoth tour has been nothing short of spectacular, with Taron Egerton even duetting with the music legend on 'Your Song'.

The 29-year-old actor - who plays Elton in the blockbuster musical biopic 'Rocketman' - joined the 'Crocodile Rock' hitmaker for a spellbinding rendition of the 1970 hit at Hove's County Ground in East Sussex, England, in June.

And the first night of the UK leg of the run drew in a star-studded crowd, with the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball and comedians David Walliams, Alan Carr and John Bishop in attendance.

Elton - who is bowing out of tours to spend more time with his sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, whom he has with husband David Furnish - admitted that the concerts on British soil mean the most to him.

He said: ''This tour will take me to a lot of places that hold a special place in my heart, but the UK shows will be amongst the highlights of the entire tour.

''The UK is where my heart is, and it will always be home.

''To get the opportunity to celebrate some of the incredible moments we've shared over the years with my British fans will be very special indeed.

''These homecoming shows will be emotional, but a lot of fun.''

Tickets for the new UK shows go on general sale on October 10 at 10am from Theo2.co.uk, AXS and Ticketmaster.co.uk

All of his tour dates can be found by visiting EltonJohn.com