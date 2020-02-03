Dexter Fletcher has admitted he'd like to work with Taron Egerton again on another Sir Elton John biopic following the success of 'Rocketman'.
Dexter Fletcher would ''absolutely'' make a 'Rocketman' sequel.
The 54-year-old filmmaker enjoyed great success with his Sir Elton John biopic and would love to explore other aspects of the legendary singer's life in another movie.
Asked if he'd consider a sequel if Elton asked him to, he said: ''Do you think we should? ''Oh alright then, I will. Absolutely will.''
And he'd be particularly happy if leading man Taron Egerton got on board for a sequel.
He continued when pitched the idea by DigitalSpy: ''You're putting together an incredible package here that I don't know anything about.
''I don't know. These are really leading questions. Yes, fine. Yes.''
Meanwhile, Dexter - who also took over directing duties on Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' after Bryan Singer was fired - would like to make a movie about punk legends The Clash, but not in the near future.
He told NME.com: ''They did their own film many years ago but that could be interesting.
''[I'm not] rushing to do any more musical biopics any time soon. Maybe in 10 years time - The Clash will still be around. It'll be great.''
And the former 'Press Gang' actor wouldn't rule out making a movie about the late George Michael, but it would depend on the script.
He said: ''I haven't read the script, I don't know! Sure, he's an incredible person but for me, as a filmmaker, I need to find other avenues to explore.
''I don't wanna say a flat 'No, I'd never do George Michael' cos that would get interpreted the wrong way.
''You read [the script] and see if there's something in it that could be exciting. It's not an easy thing to go like, 'Oh, I'll do one about this person!'''
