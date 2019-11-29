Elsa Pataky won't allow Chris Hemsworth to display his 'Thor' memorabilia in their dining room.

The 36-year-old actor stars as the Norse God in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and has collected several pieces of memorabilia from film sets over the years, including a large collection of his character's hammer, Mjolnir.

But after previously revealing he wants to display the hammers on his main table at home with Elsa Pataky and their children - daughter India, seven, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, five - his 43-year-old wife has now insisted he won't be cluttering their dining room.

During an appearance on Australian radio show 'Fitzy & Wippa', Elsa was asked about Chris' desire to display his collection, and she said: ''Yes, he always picks the best places in the house! It's not going there. We have five of them for every movie he's done. Like, seriously, no.''

Chris and his family are set to move into their new home in Byron Bay in the coming weeks, after almost three years of construction and renovations, so there will no doubt be room for his collection in the new property.

The hunky actor has played Thor in eight Marvel movies, and announced he would be taking a break from his career following the release of 'Avengers: Endgame' in April this year.

Speaking about his break in August, he said: ''I'm just at home now, taking the next six months off and spending time with the kids and the wife. I'm just going to make school lunches and do school drop-offs and pick-ups.

''After the 'Avengers' press tour [in April] I had a real moment of like, 'Oh, what now? I'm unemployed, what next?' And then I thought, 'No, this is the problem. If you keep looking ahead and not enjoying right now, then you're just going to miss it.' ''