Elsa Pataky has urged the Me Too movement to show some caution.

The 42-year-old model is broadly supportive of the movement, which was created following the Hollywood sex scandal to tackle abuse and harassment, but she also worries things could go too far.

Elsa - who is married to actor Chris Hemsworth - explained: ''To have change, you must always go to the other extreme, just for people to see it and have a voice. But we have to be careful.''

The Spanish star - who has kids India, six, Sasha, four, and Tristan, four, with the Australian actor - worries that the movement could cause men to become unnecessarily fearful.

Speaking to Stellar, she explained: ''I feel like men are scared to speak (now) because they don't know what to say, because they feel like we are going to jump on them if they say the wrong thing, the wrong word - even to just talk about the subject.''

Elsa even worries about how the Me Too movement could impact her own children.

The model insisted she doesn't want her own sons to grow up in fear.

She said: ''I have two sons and I don't want my sons to be scared, either.''

Meanwhile, Elsa's husband Chris previously admitted that ''boredom'' is his greatest fear.

The Hollywood star believes his desire to always look for new things to spark his interest has been one of the driving forces behind his career success.

Asked to reveal his biggest fear, Chris said: ''Boredom. I think that's what drove me into this line of work.

''There's so much going on, different settings, different movements, different people. It keeps me interested.''