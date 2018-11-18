Spanish model Elsa Pataky - who is married to Chris Hemsworth - has urged the Me Too movement to show some caution.
Elsa Pataky has urged the Me Too movement to show some caution.
The 42-year-old model is broadly supportive of the movement, which was created following the Hollywood sex scandal to tackle abuse and harassment, but she also worries things could go too far.
Elsa - who is married to actor Chris Hemsworth - explained: ''To have change, you must always go to the other extreme, just for people to see it and have a voice. But we have to be careful.''
The Spanish star - who has kids India, six, Sasha, four, and Tristan, four, with the Australian actor - worries that the movement could cause men to become unnecessarily fearful.
Speaking to Stellar, she explained: ''I feel like men are scared to speak (now) because they don't know what to say, because they feel like we are going to jump on them if they say the wrong thing, the wrong word - even to just talk about the subject.''
Elsa even worries about how the Me Too movement could impact her own children.
The model insisted she doesn't want her own sons to grow up in fear.
She said: ''I have two sons and I don't want my sons to be scared, either.''
Meanwhile, Elsa's husband Chris previously admitted that ''boredom'' is his greatest fear.
The Hollywood star believes his desire to always look for new things to spark his interest has been one of the driving forces behind his career success.
Asked to reveal his biggest fear, Chris said: ''Boredom. I think that's what drove me into this line of work.
''There's so much going on, different settings, different movements, different people. It keeps me interested.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
There's ever more death-defying stunts to be had with this crack team of vehicular warriors,...