Elsa Pataky says her Chris Hemsworth's marriage is just like every other couple's and they have faced ''every possible challenge''.

The 43-year-old Spanish model-and-actress wed the 'Thor' star - with whom she shares seven-year-old daughter Rose and five-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha - in 2010 after meeting earlier that year.

Elsa feels very secure in her relationship with Chris, 36, because they have already been through so much as a couple.

When asked what challenges her marriage faces, Elsa told HELLO! magazine: ''The same as any other marriage. Chris and I got married very quickly, we had children very early, and we were young, so we've thrown every possible challenge at our marriage.''

'The Fate of the Furious' admits after nine years of being Chris' wife the secret to having a happy marriage is working hard to keep the romance alive.

She shared: ''A marriage is constant work because that initial infatuation dies down over the years and you both have to work the rest of your lives to keep the love alive and become one person. Of course there are lots of ups and downs and it's a lot of work, but if there is love and respect for the other person, you can overcome anything.''

Elsa knew Chris was the man for her the first day she met him through mutual friends, who had suggested the pair would get along.

She explained: ''It was all very casual and it just happened when I was least expecting it. We were introduced by someone who insisted that we meet.''

Although Elsa was smitten with Chris, she was concerned that the six-year age gap between them would be an issue because she was ready for commitment and a family and she was unsure if the Australian hunk was at the same stage in his life.

She said: ''Chris is younger than me and I imagined he wouldn't want to start a family any time soon, so I didn't initially think it would work out. But it turned out that he thought the same way I did. Over time we have evolved together and learnt from each other. I'm so proud to see what he has achieved and how we have grown together. Luck has nothing to do with it because we've worked hard, but we are very grateful for the life we lead.''