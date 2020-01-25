Elsa Pataky says she gave up acting opportunities in order to be a hands-on mum.

The 43-year-old actress and her husband, 'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth, 36, relocated from Los Angeles to Byron Bay in Chris' native Australia to raise their children India Rose, seven, and twins Sasha and Tristan, five, and Elsa admitted that she missed out on some important acting gigs because of the move.

She told Australia's Vogue magazine: ''My goal was always, when I have kids, to be in a place that's not the city. I want them to grow up in nature, because I crave that. But that step did take me away from one of my big passions in life: acting, and it was a big change. But I changed my life to be a mum, which I think is just the most amazing thing in the world.

''I wanted to pick my kids up, I wanted to take them to school, I wanted to be part of the school and be involved in what they do.''

Elsa doesn't regret the move to Australia because she thinks it was the best thing for her children.

She explained: ''I love nature and I love to be outside, and I wanted my kids to have that freedom, so we decided to leave.

''My dream was always to have a farm and horses. When we were trying to find a property, I had to have a place where I could have horses and my kids could be with them and enjoy that, too. I feel privileged. If life has given you great things, just enjoy it as much as you can, because you never know what's going to happen next. So at least in those moments of having what I want, I try to make the best of it.''

Meanwhile, Chris recently revealed he is planning to take a break from the spotlight in order to spend more time at home with his family.

He said: ''This year I probably won't shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids. They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home.

''If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing .''