Elsa Pataky is fulfilling her childhood ''dream'' by raising her kids in rural Australia.

The 40-year-old actress and her husband Chris Hemsworth moved from Los Angeles to Byron Bay in Australia in 2015 - and Elsa has admitted she is relishing life Down Under.

The Spanish star - who has a four-year-old daughter called India Rose and three-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha - shared: ''We love it. We live there now and it's a long trip, but I think it's a different life for our kids that we decided is the best for them.''

The couple opted to relocate to Australia after Chris - who is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel movies - decided he no longer needed to be in Los Angeles to secure film work.

And Elsa loves raising her children in the beautiful setting of Byron Bay, where they are surrounded by nature and close to spectacular beaches.

She told People: ''They live in nature surrounded by animals. It was my dream growing up, I grew up in a city, and I always had the dream to be with animals, surrounded with nature, close to the beach.

''So I thought that would be the best we could give to our family and our kids.''

Meanwhile, Chris previously admitted becoming a dad immediately made him a less selfish person.

The Australian actor also revealed becoming a father has made him more ''choosy'' about how often he's worked over recent years.

Chris explained: ''I think it makes you less selfish, because it's no longer about you. It can't be.

''It's about someone else, which is refreshing. It's nice to not spend all your time thinking about your own problems and garbage up there and I just have so much fun doing it. It's the best. And now I'm a bit more choosy, I think, with when I work and how I work because it better be worthwhile to take me away from them.''