Elsa Pataky says her brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth is ''getting happier'' after his split from Miley Cyrus.

The 'Fast & Furious' star has opened up about how her brother-in-law is doing following their separation in August after less than a year of marriage, and while she thinks only he can really comment on the break-up, Elsa insists the 29-year-old actor is in a better place.

Appearing on Australian TV show 'Sunrise', she said: ''Look, he's doing great but I prefer not to talk about his private life. He's the one who has to talk about it. He's getting happier and he has his family to just go and stay with. His brother is his best friend, so that's good. He's spent some time with us.''

Her comments come after Elsa - who is married to Liam's sibling Chris Hemsworth - suggested Liam ''deserves much more'' than his former flame Miley.

She recently said: ''My brother-in-law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he's discouraged ... but he's taking it well.

''He's a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more.''

The Spanish model-and-actress ''adores'' Liam - who began dating Miley when they met in 2009 on the set of their movie 'The Last Song' before ending their on/off romance in 2013 and reconciling two years later - and enjoys having him around.

She added: ''The truth is he is a doll, I adore him and he's so handsome. I gotta say it. The best thing is his sense of humour. He makes the whole family laugh.''

Elsa also admitted she and her own husband - the father of her children India, seven, and five-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha - have their ''ups and downs'' and she's relieved their recent stressful period building a new house didn't cause any major fall outs.

She explained: ''Like all couples, we have our ups and downs and our moments that we don't agree on things. We just built a house together, which is almost enough to cause a divorce, but we made it through very well.''