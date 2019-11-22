Elsa Pataky thinks Liam Hemsworth ''deserves much more'' than Miley Cyrus.

The 43-year-old actress admitted her 29-year-old brother-in-law is feeling ''discouraged'' after splitting from his wife in August after less than a year of marriage, but she thinks he'll bounce back because he is ''strong''.

She said: ''My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he's discouraged ... but he's taking it well.

''He's a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more.''

Elsa is thankful the 'Hunger Games' actor has the support of her husband, Chris Hemsworth, to help ''protect'' him and get him back on his feet.

According to Hola! magazine, she told reporters at the Madrid launch of 'KissMas Time' by Women's Secret lingerie: ''Family is always there to protect you. He and his brother are so close and he's really been there for him to give him the strength he needs.''

The Spanish model-and-actress ''adores'' Liam - who began dating Miley when they met in 2009 on the set of their movie 'The Last Song' before ending their on/off romance in 2013 and reconciling two years later - and enjoys having him around.

She added: ''The truth is he is a doll, I adore him and he's so handsome. I gotta say it. The best thing is his sense of humour. He makes the whole family laugh.''

The 'Fast and Furious' star also admitted she and her own husband - the father of her children India, seven, and five-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha - have their ''ups and downs'' and she's relieved their recent stressful period building a new house didn't cause any major fall outs.

She said: ''Like all couples, we have our ups and downs and our moments that we don't agree on things. We just built a house together, which is almost enough to cause a divorce, but we made it through very well.''