Elsa Pataky has kept the dresses she wore on the set of her new Netflix series 'Tidelands'.

The 42-year-old actress - who is married to Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth - has revealed she was so enamoured with the custom-made outfits she was given to wear while shooting the drama that she asked to take them home with her after filming wrapped.

Elsa - who plays the part of Adrielle Cuthbert, the leader of the Tidelanders, in the new drama series - explained to Daily Mail Australia: ''I kept all the dresses. I asked, 'Can I keep them?'

''They actually made doubles. Because they have them for the water scenes, they needed two of each dress. So I kept the doubles. I love them.''

Elsa also quipped that she was fortunate to wear such stylish attire on the show while her co-star Charlotte Best was restricted to ''jeans and T-shirts''.

Meanwhile, Chris - who has kids India, six, and four-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with the actress - previously admitted that his assistant is the most stylish person he knows.

The 'Thor' actor - whose brothers are fellow actors Luke and Liam Hemsworth - actually admitted to taking inspiration from his assistant's fashion choices.

Asked who is the most stylish person he knows, Chris explained: ''My mate, actually, from high school.

''He has, for a long time, sported a very tailored, narrow-legged pant, with a rolled-up ankle and a pair of loafers. And we'd all be saying: 'What are you wearing, mate? That's ridiculous.' And now we've all caught on and realised, oh, actually, that's pretty cool.

''He's my assistant and I've worked with him for years. He'll laugh that I've said that, because I used to give him so much grief.''