Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have a pet snake in their bedroom.

The couple - who have four-year-old daughter India and three-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha - moved from Los Angeles to Byron Bay in Australia in 2015 and the 40-year-old Spanish actress admits she is far more suited to life in the ''wild'' than Hollywood ''glamour''.

She said: ''I don't mind the wild, people are like 'You have a snake in your bedroom!' And I'm like, 'I know! I love it!' It's so exciting.

''My kids don't like huntsman and that, but I'm a very fearless person.

''It's totally me, more than any inch of glamour. People don't know me in that way because they see you all dressed up and with your makeup done, but when I feel my most happy is when I'm the total opposite.''

And the whole family have embraced life as ''farmers'' so Elsa hopes when her kids get older they will appreciate rural living as much as she does now.

She told Husskie: ''I can't wait to take off my heels and my fancy dresses and just enjoy nature and being with the horses. Every morning I go to my horse barefoot and I clean out the stalls.

''My daughter asked me, 'Mumma, are we farmers now?' And I was like, 'Yes! We are farmers!'

''She doesn't admire anything about the movies, she's just excited to be at home and being with the horses - giving them hay. I hope that [the children] appreciate that kind of life because I didn't have it when I was growing up and I always dreamt of being a farmer.''

Elsa and her 33-year-old husband always swore not to ''make'' one another move back to their home countries, but the Spanish star fell in love with the 'Captain America' hunk's hometown as soon as she visited for the first tine.

She said: ''I just fell in love with it the first time Chris took me there. I love the vibe, I feel people are very similar to the Spanish in that we have the same sense of humour - it's just about enjoying life and having fun, very different from a lot of places I've been.

''It's been very easy for me to make friends immediately with all the mums.

''When we [Chris and Elsa] met, we said 'I'll never make you live in Australia' and 'I'll never make you live in Spain', because it was so far from our families, but when he took me to Byron - I was like, 'I want to live here!'

''Byron has this amazing energy and you feel like you are always on holidays. It's beautiful.''