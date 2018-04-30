Elsa Pataky is amazed she and Chris Hemsworth have ''survived'' as a couple because things moved so quickly for them.
The 41-year-old actress married the 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor in December 2010 and they had their daughter India in May 2012, and the Spanish star - who also has four-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha with her spouse - is thankful they got through the ''pressure'' of doing things very ''quickly'', which she thinks is because they are not afraid to ''work'' at their relationship.
She told Australia's Vogue magazine: ''We did everything very quickly - I don't know how we survived as a couple. We were married and then a year after we had kids.
''It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work.
''So I think our years together have been great. Every marriage has ups and downs - it's constant work to be in a successful marriage and stay together forever.
''Chris's parents have been together all their lives, and that's such a beautiful thing, and their families are so close.''
When the 'Fate of the Furious' star first began dating Chris, he was a virtual unknown and she loves the way they have been able to ''grow together'' as they've gotten more successful over the years.
She said: ''In the beginning it was beautiful - when I met him he wasn't known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I've been sharing that too.
''Going through every moment and being there with him with every success was actually a good thing - we grew together. It's difficult when you go from being an unknown person to a very known person and all the changes that come with that.''
