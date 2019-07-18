Chris Hemsworth doesn't wear fragrance when he is at home.

The 35-year-old actor - who has India, seven and five-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky - is the face of Hugo Boss's latest aftershave Bottled Infinite, however the star revealed that he only wears perfume when he is ''travelling'' and on the red carpet because he prefers a ''less is more'' approach to beauty when he is with his children.

Opening up about his fragrance routine, Chris said: ''Nah. I'm on the coastline and I spend a lot of time surfing. If I'm travelling, there's a bit more of dressing up with premieres and so on, so then I'll travel with some.

''But when I'm just home with the kids, less is more. Especially when you're surfing, you don't want to be paddling out and having people turning their heads and wondering what that smell is about.''

And Chris has been doing cold water therapy to help give him ''energy'' in the morning and repair any inflammation or damaged tissue he has from working out.

He added: ''I've been doing a lot of cold water therapy, which I've found to be fantastic, especially through the winter months because the water is getting colder and colder. It's pretty intense but it certainly gives me a little kick of energy in the morning.

''There's all sorts of health benefits to it, just with your immune system and getting the mechanics of the body going. If I'm feeling stiff or sore from working out a lot, I might start with a hotter shower and finish with the intense cold for a minute or two. It puts a spring in my step in a good way.''

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star also likes to keep a healthy body and mind and will hit the gym or surf to help him de-stress.

He told W magazine: ''[To help decompress I] usually [do] some pretty intense physical activity. I know that sounds like a bit of a contradiction, but I find to get out of my head and into my body via training and surfing is the best way to clear my head, especially if I'm jet lagged. Sitting on a couch watching TV is worse for me.