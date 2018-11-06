Elsa Hosk will model the Dream Angels Fantasy Bra at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Show and she admits she was ''shaking with excitement'' when she tried it on for the first time.

The Victoria's Secret Angel has been chosen to walk in the special lingerie set - which has been crafted by ateliers at Swarovski - when the show is filmed in New York City on November 8 and she is beyond excited to have been chosen for the honour.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her fitting, she said: ''It was just a sensation that I've never felt before. My body was violently shaking. And it wasn't because I was nervous, I was just excited. It was a cool feeling that I've never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I'll never forget.''

This year's bralette and matching body chain cost $1 million to create and is adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds and responsibly sourced topaz set in sterling silver.

Elsa - who has been an Angel since 2015 - thinks it is the ''most beautiful fantasy bra'' that Victoria's Secret has ever created.

The 29-year-old Swedish supermodel said: ''It's definitely the most beautiful fantasy bra I ever saw, and when I saw it I was like, 'You guys have got to be kidding me.'

''It's just very cool, very simple, modern, and so sparkly - If I would have designed it, it would have looked just like this. I put it on and I was like, 'It looks like someone just made magic and put it on my body.' ''