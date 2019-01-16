Elliott Wright has become a father for the third time.

The former Only Way is Essex' star - who already has two children, Olivia, nine and Elliott Jr, 11, from a previous relationship - and his wife, Sadie welcomed their ''beautiful'' son William James into the world on Monday (14.01.19) and the proud dad can't wait to introduce his older kids to their baby brother. Sharing a picture of the child sleeping on Instagram, he wrote: ''A beautiful boy!!! @sadiestuartx and I are proud to announce that William James Wright was born at 17.47 on the 14/01/2019 weighing 7''10 words can't describe how I feel!! I'm so proud.. so proud of both mum and baby.. can't wait for him to meet his big brother and sister.. his beautiful.. love love love (sic)''''

The reality star announced he and Sadie - who he married in 2017 - were expecting their first child together last July, and Elliott confessed he always knew she would be a ''great mum'' because of the special bond she shares with two children.

He previously said: ''For her to embrace my kids the way she did and how my kids took to her, I just knew then that she was going to be a great mum.

''They even call Sadie's mum and dad Nan and Granddad and they did from after the first summer holidays together. Sadie's very family-orientated and I couldn't ask for more. I know she's going to be a super mum.''

Elliott also confessed he always ''knew'' Sadie was the love of his life and didn't want to wait to pop the question.

He added: ''At the risk of sounding slushy, with Sadie, I just knew, and especially when I saw how much my kids loved her. I didn't see the point in waiting. She's such an incredible woman and surprises me every day - mostly in good ways.''