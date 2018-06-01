'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' could be given its own movie.

The Netflix comedy series - which sees Ellie Kemper play a wide-eyed woman who has escaped from a cult to live in New York City - has been available to stream since 2015, and co-showrunner Robert Carlock has revealed that once the fourth season concludes, it could be handed its own feature film.

Robert explained: ''We now have a shorter runway than we originally thought we would and don't want to overstuff it and rush it. And there are things that I think would be fun to hold off for kind of a big epic finale in feature form.''

However, Robert admitted he doesn't know whether the movie would be released exclusively on Netflix or whether it will be released in cinemas.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I don't know. That's a good question.

''I think it's probably just for the platform. Sometimes they do both but I don't know if we've gotten down to crossing those Ts just yet.''

Meanwhile, Robert also revealed that the second half of season four - which was originally expected to be released later this year - will instead be available in 2019.

Despite this, he doesn't have any qualms with how Netflix has promoted the TV series.

He said: ''Netflix has been very generous with the marketing for us and I think they want to be able to launch it properly and, with everything they have going right now, it's just our feeling that it will take them a little while to find the space and time to do that. So that will be a good thing, I think, for us.''