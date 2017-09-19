Ellie Kemper finds it ''more fun'' getting ready for an awards show with a baby.

The 'Bridesmaids' star and her husband Michael Koman welcomed their first child into the world, James, in August 2016, and she admits her 13-month-old son has changed her pre-awards ceremony rituals.

She said: ''My baby, very sadly, is at home in New York right now, and I miss him.

''A baby makes it more fun getting ready, but also maybe a little louder.''

The 37-year-old actress recently donned a Jenny Packham dress to the Emmy Awards, and she admitted the gown made her feel ''elegant'' but also ''edgy''.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she added: ''This is a Jenny Packham dress. I love this dress. I feel like it's very elegant but also kind of edgy so I feel a little wild but in a princess-y way.''

Ellie and Michael tied the knot in July 2012 and she announced her pregnancy during a taping of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in April 2016.

She told the presenter: ''I have big news, I'm pregnant!''

Ellie then pointed towards her pretty floral dress and Jimmy immediately leaned over and said: ''Hi baby.''

He then gifted her with a pot of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

While Ellie was keeping her news a secret from her mother early on in her pregnancy she had to tell her 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' producer Tina Fey.

She said: ''We had a table read, and my character is supposed to be on a rollercoaster ...

''It was still very early on, but I felt like a pregnant lady on a rollercoaster was not ideal so I had to tell my boss, Tina Fey. She knows every secret. I told her before I told my mom.''