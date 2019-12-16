Ellie Kemper is still ''getting used to'' having two children at home, as she says her life has been ''insane'' since welcoming second son Matthew three months ago.
Ellie Kemper is still ''getting used to'' having two children at home.
The 39-year-old actress - who is best known for starring on 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' - welcomed her second son, named Matthew, into the world with her husband Michael Korman back in September, and has said she's still adjusting to life as a mother of two.
Ellie - who also has three-year-old son James with Michael - said: ''I am so tired. It's just a new mode of existence and I feel like it takes some getting used to it. It's so funny because before you had a baby, you lived one kind of way, and then after you have a baby, you find all these other parents who are going through exactly what you're going through. And that's a nice comfort. You realise you're not alone.
''It's insane. My husband said [when] he didn't have, like, a minute to answer an email the other day, 'It's like waiting for a bird to fly by, having that moment of just free time.' ''
The actress is doing her best to ease into the next stage of parenting, and says she no longer cares about leaving the house with ''puke stains'' on her clothes.
Sharing one of her parenting tips, she said: ''Time is precious. Like, you don't have time to remove that. Get out. Get your nails done. It'll distract from the puke stains.''
And Ellie also shared one of her parenting ''don't''s, which involves staying away from drinking wine before bed.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she explained: ''You don't know what time you're going to have to be up in the middle of the night, so you're only shooting yourself in the foot. It's hard, but don't. Even in the moment, it might seem like a nice idea, but you'll be paying for it in two hours.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
How do you spoof a genre that's already a joke? Filmmakers David Wain and Michael...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
Jay and Annie once had a thriving sexual relationship, but now they've been together for...
Morton Schmidt and Greg Jenko were enemies in high school. Schmidt was a nerd who...
Kristen Wiig finally gets her chance to shine in a lead role with this hilarious...
When Annie's best friend Lillian tells her that she's getting married, she's more than obliged...