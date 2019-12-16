Ellie Kemper is still ''getting used to'' having two children at home.

The 39-year-old actress - who is best known for starring on 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' - welcomed her second son, named Matthew, into the world with her husband Michael Korman back in September, and has said she's still adjusting to life as a mother of two.

Ellie - who also has three-year-old son James with Michael - said: ''I am so tired. It's just a new mode of existence and I feel like it takes some getting used to it. It's so funny because before you had a baby, you lived one kind of way, and then after you have a baby, you find all these other parents who are going through exactly what you're going through. And that's a nice comfort. You realise you're not alone.

''It's insane. My husband said [when] he didn't have, like, a minute to answer an email the other day, 'It's like waiting for a bird to fly by, having that moment of just free time.' ''

The actress is doing her best to ease into the next stage of parenting, and says she no longer cares about leaving the house with ''puke stains'' on her clothes.

Sharing one of her parenting tips, she said: ''Time is precious. Like, you don't have time to remove that. Get out. Get your nails done. It'll distract from the puke stains.''

And Ellie also shared one of her parenting ''don't''s, which involves staying away from drinking wine before bed.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she explained: ''You don't know what time you're going to have to be up in the middle of the night, so you're only shooting yourself in the foot. It's hard, but don't. Even in the moment, it might seem like a nice idea, but you'll be paying for it in two hours.''