Ellie Kemper is pregnant.

The 'Bridesmaids' star is expecting her second child with her husband Michael Koman, with whom she already has two-year-old son James, although it's not yet known how far along she is or whether she knows the sex of the unborn tot.

The happy news was confirmed by her publicist and shared by E! News, but speculation began to surface last week when her personal stylist, Jessica Paster, referred to her as a ''beautiful mommy to be'' on Instagram.

The 39-year-old actress is known for keeping her pregnancies under wraps as she hid her first from her co-stars while shooting 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' but did confide in her producer Tina Fey as soon as she found out.

She said at the time: ''We had a table read, and my character is supposed to be on a rollercoaster... It was still very early on, but I felt like a pregnant lady on a rollercoaster was not ideal so I had to tell my boss, Tina Fey. She knows every secret. I told her before I told my mom.''

After telling Tina, the pair decided to conceal her pregnancy by telling everyone on set she had suffered a back injury so couldn't go on the rollercoaster - but Ellie found the lie harder to pull off than she expected.

She explained: ''I could not act like I had a back injury.

''I'm an actress, presumably. It was so [hard]. Someone asked, 'What's wrong?' and words escaped me. I'm like, 'I sprained my spine.' You can't sprain your spine! You can't do that!

''I kept forgetting I had [a back injury] so I kept doing things someone with a back injury can't do. They'd say 'Lunch!' and I'd like leap up and do cartwheels to catering. You're not supposed to do that!''