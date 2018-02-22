Pixie Lott accidentally flashed her knickers at this year's BRIT Awards.

The 27-year-old singer was left red-faced at the star-studded music extravaganza, held at London's O2 Arena, on Wednesday (21.02.18) night when her red carpet moment was overshadowed by her unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

The blonde beauty oozed confidence as she posed for photos in her sexy floor-length lilac gown, featuring a daring thigh-high split, but things went drastically wrong when she took a step and accidentally gave viewers a glimpse of her nude pants.

Pixie wasn't the only celebrity to sport an interesting outfit choice on the BRITs red carpet as Ellie Goulding raised eyebrows when she rocked up in a red puffy dress.

The 'Burn' hitmaker, 31, was keen to add some sex appeal to the event by opting for a deep plunge but the big ruffles unfortunately concealed her enviable curves.

Rita Ora - who performed during the ceremony alongside Liam Payne - also had all eyes on her - but for all the wrong reasons - when she graced the red carpet as she opted for a white feather-inspired off-the-shoulder floor-length gown.

And Rita wasn't the only one to go big for the awards ceremony as 'IDGAF' hitmaker Dua Lipa sported an elaborate pink tulle frock.

The pop sensation was nominated for five awards and went home with British Breakthrough Artist and British Female Solo Artist gongs at the end of the evening.

Taking to the stage to accept her prize, she thanked the women in the music industry for paving the way for her success.

She said: ''Every single female that has been on this stage before me, that has given girls like me - not just girls in the music industry - but girls in society, a place to be inspired by, to look up and have allowed us to dream this big''.

Despite quirky outfit choices dominating the carpet, many of the female stars chose to showcase a white rose in support of the Time's Up movement, which was formed in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations.