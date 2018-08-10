Ellie Goulding ''can't wait'' to become a ''giggly wife.''

The 31-year-old singer announced this week that she and her partner Caspar Jopling - who have been dating for 18 months - have got engaged and she has admitted she can't wait to walk down the aisle and spend the rest of her life ''loved up'' with him.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde star uploaded a photograph of her planting a kiss on Caspar's cheek and she wrote: ''I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I've had away from all the madness

''But we've had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much!

''We appreciate it more than you could ever know.

''You're the most wonderful person I've ever known, and I can't wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife x (sic)''

The engagement news comes just several weeks after Ellie moved in with Caspar, 26, in his New York home, although the pair still split their time between the American city and London.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker is currently working on her fourth studio album in the UK capital with producer Jax Jones and he will also be travelling to The Big Apple to continue the sessions.

Back in April, Ellie described Caspar as ''very special'' and admitted that her taking a break from touring had helped their romance flourish.

She said: ''I thought for a long time that I could never really take the time to nurture a relationship because I'm never around. I haven't been touring for the past year, so I think this is the first time I've realised what it's like to be in a relationship and learn to be with someone.

''It also helps when you find someone who is very special and understands your job.

''The time that I spend somewhere is always so fleeting and I'm never in one place for long. That can stir up emotions, you're constantly re-evaluating and changing your life plans.''