Ellie Goulding is hoping to reduce exam stress for people up and down the country with her show on Classic FM.

The 'Army' hitmaker has teamed up with the radio station to host two shows as part of Classic FM's Revision Hour, with one airing at 9:00pm on Saturday June 1 and a second on June 15.

She said: ''I listen to Classic FM all the time, so it's a thrill for me to present on the station that I love and admire. I've been a big fan of classical music ever since my grandfather gave me a classical album, when I was 11-years-old. At school, I found exams quite stressful and put myself under a lot of pressure, but music helped me relax and unwind. I'm looking forward to being behind the mic for Classic FM's Revision Hour and I hope everyone enjoys the music as much as I enjoy presenting it.''

During her shows, Ellie will help students sitting their GCSEs, A-Levels, Scottish higher exams and university exams by playing a string of different classical music including the score from the film 'Romeo & Juliet' as well as music by the popular composer Ludovico Einaudi.

Sam Jackson, Classic FM's managing editor, added: ''As one of the most successful female artists of her generation, we are hugely excited to welcome Ellie to the Classic FM family. It's fantastic that she's an avid listener to the station already, and that she shares our passion to demonstrate the relevance of classical music to everyone. I'm sure our existing audience will love her, and I'm also convinced she'll introduce lots of new listeners to the joys of classical music.''

