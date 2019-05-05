Ellie Goulding wants Diplo to DJ at her wedding.

The 32-year-old singer is set to marry her partner Caspar Jopling after he proposed to her last year, and has said her DJ pal Diplo ''owes [her] one'' so could end up providing the music for her big day.

Responding to the suggestion from Free Radio presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford at Free Radio Hits Live on Saturday (04.05.19) that Diplo should DJ her nuptials, Ellie said: ''Do you know what, he owes me one. So? I might actually make him do that. Good suggestion!''

Earlier this week, the 'Army' hitmaker revealed Caspar had actually proposed earlier than he had originally planned, because he got ''over excited'' and couldn't wait any longer.

She said: ''I think he proposed a bit sooner than he thought he was going to. I think he got a bit over excited and proposed the week before he was planning. We were having maybe a couple of drinks and we were doing a Jigsaw puzzle. He likes them. I think it was quite an easy one. Probably 400 pieces. Anyway I think he was getting bored of it and then he proposed. It was quite romantic for some reason. He didn't get down on one knee and then I was like, 'Get down on one knee.' I'm quite traditional like that.''

And while the couple - who announced their engagement in the Births, Marriages and Deaths section of the The Times newspaper last August - may not have been engaged for long, they're planning on tying the knot this year.

Ellie added: ''We're getting married this year. End of this year. Really quick.''