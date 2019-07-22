Ellie Goulding uses exercise as a ''pressure reliever''.

The 32-year-old pop star has overcome panic attacks and anxiety in the past and she took time out from her music career and in 2016 she took some time off from touring after being diagnosed with exhaustion.

Now, Ellie has discovered that hitting the gym is a great way for her to maintain a positive mindset and from her regular exercise sessions she now has a sleeping heart rate of 41, which she is ''pretty proud of'' because it's ''athlete level''.

She said: ''I used exercise as a pressure reliever. Everything in my life was so full on, my exercise became more and more full on.

''I've cut down the hours I used to work out, and I'm more chilled about it. But I was given an Oura ring, which measures your sleeping heart rate. Mine is 41, which is insane - that is athlete level. I'm pretty proud about that.'

The 'Sixteen' hitmaker now realises that her hiatus was totally necessary and although she had to go on hiatus she gives herself total credit for ''somehow navigating'' being a woman in the music industry.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stella magazine, she said: '''Ellie,' I say, 'You never went off the rails. Yours is a great success story and you worked your backside off.' I have to give myself credit for that. And for somehow navigating being a woman in the music industry, which can be a strange dark place, far from the real world. You get to do what you want, but you also don't always get to be who you are.

''I was drinking, probably more than you know. It's what you do in this job: you can drink any time of the day or the night; no one tells you not to. But maybe I was more controlled than I thought. I never made it become a problem. I think I kept my dignity. ''

The 'Hate Me' chart topper - who is set to tie the knot with her partner Caspar Jopling at the end of August - also confessed she needed to ''take time out'' from her music career to rediscover who she is.

She added: ''But the real issue for me was I was getting to 30 and I didn't know who I was. I was working too hard to allow myself to find that out. And if you don't, you never give yourself the chance to become a fully formed adult. So I had to take time out, leave everything and just be on my own.''