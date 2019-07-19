Ellie Goulding is planning to invite Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to her wedding.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker - who previously dated the royals sisters' cousin Prince Harry - is set to tie the knot with her partner Caspar Jopling at the end of August at a chapel in Yorkshire in front of 300 family and friends.

It's believed the couple are keen to send out an invitation to the siblings and their mother Sarah Ferguson, but it's unlikely they'll invite Harry and his new wife Duchess Meghan, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine - whose wedding Ellie performed at in 2011 - have been invited to the nuptials, as have her pals Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran.

The couple will exchange vows at the chapel before moving on to the reception at the stately home Castle Howard, which is 15 miles north of York, where they will tuck into lavish food with the option of having designer vegan food.

The blonde beauty is even considering performing for her guests, but a DJ will be on hand to play 90s hits such as tracks from the Spice Girls.

There's certainly been no expenses spared when it comes to her big day as the 32-year-old singer will be serving Bollinger champagne and has spent more than £20,000 on flowers for the big bash.

She's also hired a huge security team to make sure everyone is kept safe.

Caspar proposed to Ellie last year while they were doing a jigsaw puzzle.

Shortly after they got together, Ellie moved to New York to be with Caspar, who was working in the Big Apple, otherwise they wouldn't have seen each other.

Ellie has since moved back to the UK and is patiently waiting for Caspar to join her.

She explained: ''I was like good riddance because New York is insane and it's really not for the faint-hearted to live there, it's just bonkers. It's just such an overload of noise and crazy people, amazing restaurants.''

The couple have been together just over two years.