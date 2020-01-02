Ellie Goulding has teased her fourth album will be released in 2020.

The 'Close to Me' hitmaker took to Twitter on New Year's Day (01.01.20) to give fans an update on when they can expect her long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Delirium'.

She simply wrote: ''EG4 // 2020 (sic)''

The album news comes as the British singer's planned Dubai show was postponed, due to Ellie's 2020 schedule being ''re-worked''.

The 'Burn' hitmaker was due to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena next Friday (10.01.20), but a spokesperson has since confirmed the concert will no longer go ahead.

They told The National: ''When a new date is confirmed details will be shared.''

The 33-year-old pop star's only other date of 2020 so far is Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 26.

Ellie previously teased that her upcoming album is a mixture of electronic and hip-hop influences, and is very much ''her own voice'' and less ''collaborative''.

She explained: ''This album is definitely a return of some sorts, because it's very much written by me.

''It's much less collaborative than the last album.

''It has much more clarity and space.

''This album is the album of my voice, and my songwriting, and that's kind of what I've always wanted to do.

''There will be electronic influences and hip-hop influences, and the music that I grew up listening to and that I'll never be able to shake off.

''I've always had my own interpretation of what's happening in pop music.''

Meanwhile, Ellie's cover of Joni Mitchell's 'River' saw the star earn the last UK number one of 2019.

The 'On My Mind' singer - who married art dealer Caspar Jopling in September - also released the singles 'Flux', 'Sixteen' and 'Hate Me' with late rapper Juice Wrld last year.