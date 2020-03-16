Ellie Goulding's new album is in two parts and is ''very classically influenced''.

The 33-year-old pop star has described her follow-up to 2015's 'Delirium' - which is due for release in June 2020 - as a ''big soundscape and one big film'' and revealed she shows off her multi-instrumentalist talent as she plays piano, guitar, and bass on the tracks.

Ellie recently kicked off her new era with the release of the single 'Worry About Me', which features US musician blackbear.

Speaking on 'Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden' on Monday morning (16.03.20), she teased:

''Well, the album kind of comes in two parts.

''I haven't actually told anyone this, it's quite nice to talk about it. ''The first side is something written entirely by me which was fun and I wrote most of it in New York when I was living there a few years back and I play the guitar and I play the bass and piano and then I'm singing a lot of vocals.

''It's very classically influenced because I love classical music. ''There's a lot going on, it's a big soundscape and one big film. ''The second half, is my kind of alter ego of songs like the one you're about to hear ['Worry About Me'].''

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker has also revealed how she came to work with blackbear after admiring his work - which includes credits for Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas and Machine Gun Kelly.

Speaking to 'Capital Breakfast', she spilled: ''Well I kind of just slightly fell in love with him, with a couple of his songs and just asked him. It's quite simple really, I just asked him to be on a song with me and he said, 'Yeah, okay.'''

And Ellie praised the 'Boyfriend' songwriter for laying down a ''perfect'' verse first time without them even being in the studio together.

She added: ''This is one of the first times that someone has sent me something across and I just didn't have any notes or any comments.

''It was just so perfect this verse that he did. He absolutely nailed it I think.''

This year marks a decade since Ellie emerged onto the music scene with her debut album, 'Lights', and she recently opened up about how she finds her older material ''cringey''.

She said: ''I've definitely grown with my music and I do have to admit that when I listen to my older songs, I cringe a bit. I find them quite cringey.

''I appreciate what I was trying to say, but I just feel like I've learned so much more about how to deal with my own emotions and tough situations that I perhaps would have written them in a different way now.''

She continued: ''My music has really been a direct reflection of me growing as a woman. It started from being a confused teenager, writing songs about how I saw heartbreak and how I viewed humans' behaviours towards one another - especially with break-ups and falling in love.''

