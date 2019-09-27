Ellie Goulding says it was ''fun and enlightening'' to sing in Italian on a love song with Andrea Bocelli.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker - who tied the knot with husband Caspar Jopling in a fairytale wedding in August - has recorded the classical duet 'Return To Love' with the world-class tenor for the extended version of his number one album 'Si'.

Ellie - who follows in the footsteps of the likes of Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa by duetting with Andrea - said: ''It was a huge honour that the legendary Andrea Bocelli wanted me to feature on this song with him.

''I have always had an affinity with classical music and I'm a sucker for a love song.

''It was fun and enlightening to sing in Italian - a real joy to record.''

Andrea added: ''Ellie Goulding is the perfect singer for this track. ''She has a beautiful voice which I loved right away.''

As well as Ellie, Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner - who is known for her starring roles in movies including '13 Going On 30' and 'Daredevil' - has made her debut in music on the track 'Dormi Dormi Lullaby'.

Andrea will play a string of shows next month in the UK, kicking off at Birmingham's Genting Arena on October 19, and concluding at Manchester Arena on October 17.

'Si Forever: The Diamond Edition' is released on November 8 via Sugar Music and Decca Records, whilst 'Return To Love' will be available to stream and download on all major platforms on October 3.

The track-listing for 'Si Forever: The Diamond Edition' is:

1. 'Alla Gioia (Ode To Joy)'

2. 'Return To Love Feat. Ellie Goulding'

3. 'Un Rêve De Liberté

4. 'Ragazzo Mio (Danny Boy)'

5. 'Il Mare Calmo Della Sera (25th Anniversary Version)'

6. 'Dormi Dormi Lullaby' Feat. Jennifer Garner

7. 'Amo Soltanto Te' Feat. Ed Sheeran

8. 'If Only Feat.' Dua Lipa

9. 'Fall On Me' Feat. Matteo Bocelli

10. 'Un'Anima'

11. 'Miele Impuro'

12. 'Gloria The Gift Of Life'

13. 'Vertigo With Raphael Gualazzi At The Piano'

14. 'I Am Here'

15. 'Ave Maria Pietas' Feat. Aida Garifullina'