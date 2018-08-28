Ellie Goulding looks set to collaborate with Disciples.

The dance production duo - comprised of Nathan Vincent Duvall, Gavin Koolmon and Luke McDermott - have revealed they met the 'Still Falling For You' hitmaker at a festival and have been discussing working on a song together via email.

Nathan told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We met last month. I went up to her and said, 'We should do something' and she went, 'Yeah, take my details'.

''There have been emails . . . there are things in the pipeline.''

It appears Ellie could be heading in a dance direction, as producer Jax Jones recently revealed he's been in the studio with the pop star.

The 'You Don't Know Me' hitmaker enjoyed the writing sessions they had and was even given lessons on protecting the planet during their time together, as Ellie is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for UN Environment.

Jax recently BANG Showbiz: ''I've been learning more about the environment from Ellie Goulding.

''We did a session and she has been teaching me all about global warming.

''She has taught me a lot about the work she does for the UN and humanitarian stuff.

''I can now say it has become more of a passion.''

Jax doesn't know whether the stuff they've been working on will feature on Ellie's long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Delirium' though.

He said: ''We were in the studio together. We are writing and seeing how it goes.

''She is a great person to work with.

''We are just writing songs, whether it will be for her album or for me, we will just see what happens at the end.''

Ellie - who recently got engaged to art dealer Caspar Jopling - released just one song last year, 'First Time', which she recorded with tropical house DJ Kygo.

But the 31-year-old star took to her Instagram account earlier this year, to let fans know she'll be unveiling fresh tracks in the next 12 months.

Accompanying a funny video of a man frantically playing a piano complete with multiple instruments, she wrote: ''Me in the studio after two vodkas #EG4 #ComingForYou2018 (sic)''

The 'On My Mind' hitmaker has been writing and recording her fourth album in London, but admitted last year it had been a slow process.

She previously said: ''I've been writing my fourth album, which is quite insane to think that I'm on my fourth album, at this point. It's been coming together slowly. I'm writing a lot in London in a studio so watch this space.''