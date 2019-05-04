Ellie Goulding's fiancé proposed early because he got ''over excited''.

The 'Army' hitmaker has revealed her soon-to-be husband Caspar Jopling proposed to her earlier than he planned but it was still very ''romantic''.

She said: ''I think he proposed a bit sooner than he thought he was going to. I think he got a bit over excited and proposed the week before he was planning. We were having maybe a couple of drinks and we were doing a Jigsaw puzzle. He likes them. I think it was quite an easy one. Probably 400 pieces. Anyway I think he was getting bored of it and then he proposed. It was quite romantic for some reason. He didn't get down on one knee and then I was like, 'Get down on one knee.' I'm quite traditional like that.''

And Ellie and Caspar plan to get married before the year is up.

She added: ''We're getting married this year. End of this year. Really quick.''

Ellie's friends are planning her hen do and she already knows exactly what she wants.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, she shared: ''My best friend has planned a hen do. No idea what it's going to be. Hoping for a stripper, why not? Female or male, I'm easy. I've no idea what's happening so I just hope we're not life drawing.''

Ellie and Caspar announced their engagement in the Births, Marriages and Deaths section of the The Times newspaper last August.

The notice read: ''Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.''