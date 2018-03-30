Ellie Goulding says being a vegetarian has improved her skin.

The 31-year-old singer swears by her no-meat diet and hopes to go vegan because of its health benefits and admits taking natural remedies even helps combat her hangovers.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker said: ''I'm a vegetarian and I aspire to be vegan. It's had a remarkable effect on my mood, my skin, my digestion and my energy. When I'm in New York I don't really ever have to eat animal products because there's so much on offer. London is a little bit behind with veganism I'd say.''

Speaking to Glamour.com she said: ''I take everything from Turmeric to Flaxseed. I have late nights and I drink, so I also take things like milk thistle and dandelion root because they're really good if you've got a dodgy stomach or a hangover.

''In New York I often pick up a juice on the way to the studio, and I'll choose charcoal if I've been drinking because it's good for soaking up poison, as it were.''

The Pantene ambassador spends her time jetting between London and New York on a busy schedule but says using vegan products has helped to keep her skin looking fresh and glowy.

She said: ''I'm always travelling and I live in two very polluted cities, so I think it's important to take care of my skin. I use a vegan brand called Tata Harper.

''Their Hydrating Floral Essence face spray is amazing because it wakes me up in the morning or on a flight and refreshes my skin if I'm feeling tired. I also use their Oil Cleanser to wash my face in the shower.''

And Ellie enjoys going make-up free now she is comfortable in her own skin.

She said: ''I did a photoshoot with my friend Ben Baker in Brooklyn at the end of last year. We did a no-makeup look and I was like, 'I think I like this!'

''I think because I'm looking after my skin and have a good diet I'm not as conscious about it.''