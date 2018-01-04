Ellie Goulding has promised a new album in 2018.

The 31-year-old pop star released just one song last year, 'First Time' which she recorded with Kygo, and her last studio LP 'Delirium' dropped in 2015.

But Ellie has now taken to her Instagram account to let her 14.2 million followers know she'll be unveiling fresh tracks in the next 12 months.

Accompanying a funny video of man frantically playing a piano complete with multiple instruments, she wrote: ''Me in the studio after two vodkas #EG4 #ComingForYou2018 (sic)''

Ellie has been writing and recording her fourth album in London but admitted last year it had been a slow process.

She previously said: ''I've been writing my fourth album, which is quite insane to think that I'm on my fourth album, at this point. It's been coming together slowly. I'm writing a lot in London in a studio so watch this space.''

Ellie - who is dating former Team GB You Olympics rower Caspar Jopling, who now works as an art dealer - took some time off after her 'Delirium World Tour' wrapped in October 2016 to give herself a much-needed rest from the rigours of the road.

Speaking about her need for a break, she said: ''I'm still going to be writing, but it's been so overwhelming the past few years that it's time to go away for a little bit and be out of the limelight. It's really a commitment, being on the road; you almost put everything on hold - seeing family, seeing friends. I've missed so many weddings and births. It will be nice to wake up and know I don't have anything to do.''