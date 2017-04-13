Ellie Goulding has started writing her fourth studio album.

The 'Still Falling For You' hitmaker was meant to be taking a break from music, but she has revealed that she has been tucked away in the studio in London penning new songs for her follow-up to her 2015 record 'Delirium'.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''Right not I am writing my fourth album, which is quite insane to think that I'm on my fourth album, at this point - but it's coming together slowly.

''I'm writing a lot in London in a studio so watch this space.''

The 30-year-old blonde beauty previously said she planned to step away from touring and just live a normal life for a while.

She said: ''I'm still going to be writing, but it's been so overwhelming the past few years that it's time to go away for a little bit and be out of the limelight.

''It's really a commitment, being on the road; you almost put everything on hold - seeing family, seeing friends. I've missed so many weddings and births.

''It will be nice to wake up and know I don't have anything to do.''

The 'Starry Eyed' singer recently opened up about the crippling anxiety attacks she suffers from and how she was afraid was ''afraid of letting everyone down'' when she first became a singer.

She said: ''My life completely changed when my career started taking off in 2010. I was thrilled, of course - sharing my music with the world was a dream I'd been working toward for years -but it was a lot all at once. Suddenly, I was living alone in London and everything was happening so fast.

''I started having panic attacks, and the scariest part was it could be triggered by anything. I used to cover my face with a pillow whenever I had to walk outside from the car to the studio. My new life as a pop star certainly wasn't as glamorous as all my friends from home thought. Secretly, I was really struggling physically and emotionally.

''I think part of what sparked my panic attacks was not feeling confident enough to believe in myself - I was scared I wasn't as good of a singer as everyone thought I was. And as the stakes grew, I was afraid of letting everyone, including myself, down.''