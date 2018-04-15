Ellie Goulding has used her break from touring to ''nurture'' her relationship.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker admits it is tough to maintain a relationship when she is away all the time but she has spent the last year ''learning to be with someone''.

She said: ''I thought for a long time that I could never really take the time to nurture a relationship because I'm never around. I haven't been touring for the past year, so I think this is the first time I've realised what it's like to be in a relationship and learn to be with someone. It also helps when you find someone who is very special and understands your job.''

And the 31-year-old singer admits it is ''unsettling'' travelling all the time.

She added to The Observer magazine: ''Travelling is the most unsettling aspect of my job. The time that I spend somewhere is always so fleeting and I'm never in one place for long. That can stir up emotions, you're constantly re-evaluating and changing your life plans.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Ellie's relationship with Caspar Jopling is getting serious, so much so that she has been basing herself in New York as much as possible in order to spend time with him.

A source said: ''It's a big commitment but Ellie doesn't want to endure a transatlantic romance. She is in the fortunate position where her job enables her to be based in ­different countries when her schedule isn't packed with promo duties and shows. Currently it's much easier for her to travel than it is for Caspar, and Ellie is willing to put the work in. Any free time she has is mainly spent in New York and it really helps that she loves spending time there. She hasn't moved over full-time as she still has her pad in London but who knows what the future holds?''