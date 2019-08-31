Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling are married.

The 'How Long Will You Love Me' hitmaker and the art dealer said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation, which included Sarah Ferguson, her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and Sienna Miller and her partner Lucas Zwirner, at York Minster just after 3pm on Saturday afternoon (31.08.19).

After saying their ''I do's'', the couple shared a kiss at the altar of the stunning Gothic cathedral and the moment was captured by royal photographer Matt Porteous - who is known for his work with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Ellie then planted another kiss on her husband outside, much to the delight of the crowds of fans who had stood outside the Minster all afternoon to get a glimpse of the bride and groom.

The blonde beauty looked breathtaking in a beautiful high-necked gown with long sleeves and a traditional veil, whilst her bridesmaids looked angelic in matching long white dresses.

Other guests included James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley, comedian Jimmy Carr, 'The Body Coach' Joe Wicks and Prince Harry's ex-partner Cressida Bonas.

The singer had arrived at her wedding in a blue Volkswagen camper van.

The will now celebrate their marriage at a festival-themed reception at the stately home Castle Howard, which is 15 miles north of York, where they will tuck into lavish food with the option of having designer vegan food.

There's certainly been no expenses spared when it comes to her big day as the singer will be serving Bollinger champagne and has spent more than £20,000 on flowers for the big bash.

She's also hired a huge security team to make sure everyone is kept safe.

Caspar proposed to Ellie last year while they were doing a jigsaw puzzle.

Shortly after they got together, Ellie moved to New York to be with Caspar, who was working in the Big Apple.

The couple, who are now living back in the UK, have been together just over two years.