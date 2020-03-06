Ellie Goulding says married life is ''wonderful''.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker tied the knot with art deal Caspar Jopling in August, and she couldn't be more happier.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz on the blue carpet at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Thursday night (05.03.20), she said of being married: ''It's wonderful!''

The 33-year-old singer - who previously dated McFly star Dougie Poynter until 2016 - also revealed that her upcoming album was finished ''a long time ago'' and features her ''observations of ''life and relationships''.

She said: ''I wrote it a long time ago, so it's been a long time coming.

''I've had it for a bit so it's still my usual observations of the way that I see life and relationships.''

Ellie - whose last record was 2015's 'Delirium' - also compared being married to ''being like boyfriend and girlfriend'' still.

She explained to Heart's Zoe Hardman at the ceremony: ''Being married is still just like being boyfriend and girlfriend with my husband, we're like good mates.''

The 'Lights' hitmaker added how the loved-up pair will be in the ''Honeymoon phase forever''.

The 'How Long Will You Love Me' hitmaker and Caspar said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation, which included Sarah Ferguson, her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and Sienna Miller at York Minster.

After saying their ''I do's'', the couple shared a kiss at the altar of the stunning Gothic cathedral and the moment was captured by royal photographer Matt Porteous - who is known for his work with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Ellie then planted another kiss on her husband outside, much to the delight of the crowds of fans who had stood outside the Minster all afternoon to get a glimpse of the bride and groom.

The blonde beauty looked breathtaking in a beautiful high-necked gown with long sleeves and a traditional veil, whilst her bridesmaids looked angelic in matching long white dresses.

Other guests included James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley, comedian Jimmy Carr, 'The Body Coach' Joe Wicks and Prince Harry's ex-partner Cressida Bonas.