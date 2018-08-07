Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling have got engaged.

The 31-year-old singer and the 26-year-old art dealer - who have been dating for 18 months - announced they are to wed in the Tuesday edition (07.08.18) of The Times newspaper in the Births, Marriages and Deaths section.

The notice read: ''Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding.

''The engagement is announce between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.''

The engagement news comes just several weeks after Ellie moved in with Caspar in his New York home, although the pair still split their time between the American city and London.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker is currently working on her fourth studio album in the UK capital with producer Jax Jones and he will also be travelling to The Big Apple to continue the sessions.

Back in April, Ellie described Caspar as ''very special'' and admitted that her taking a break from touring had helped their romance flourish.

She said: ''I thought for a long time that I could never really take the time to nurture a relationship because I'm never around. I haven't been touring for the past year, so I think this is the first time I've realised what it's like to be in a relationship and learn to be with someone.

''It also helps when you find someone who is very special and understands your job.

''The time that I spend somewhere is always so fleeting and I'm never in one place for long. That can stir up emotions, you're constantly re-evaluating and changing your life plans.''