Ellie Goulding admits she can be ''very unsocial''.

The 'Close To Me' hitmaker much prefers to be in the studio or having a quiet night in to going out socialising, unlike her fiancé Caspar Jopling.

The 31-year-old star told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''If I call someone on the phone, they'll be like, 'What's wrong?' Because anyone who knows me will know I just don't speak on the phone to anyone either.

''Caspar is way more sociable than me, so sometimes he wants to do things. I'm like, 'I want to be in the studio.'

''He'd love it if I went out more and did stuff, but I can be very unsocial.''

The 31-year-old singer - who got engaged to the art dealer in August - also revealed Caspar has been giving her some ''brutally honest'' feedback on the tracks on her first album since 2015's 'Delirium'.

She said: ''Do you know I have . . . honestly, this is the absolute truth . . . I've locked myself away, so I've been a total loser and have just been by myself.

''Caspar is so brutally honest. So brutal.

''He's not musical by any means, he works in art, but he's sort of like, 'I like the thing, the beat, the choppy thing, the vocal thing.'

''I love it, because it's so pure and I get a genuine reaction from him. He loves Post Malone like me.''

Meanwhile, the 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker previously gushed about how she ''can't wait'' to become a ''giggly wife.''

Ellie - who had been dating the 26-year-old hunk for 18 months before he got down on one knee - admitted she is looking forward to walking down the aisle and spending the rest of her life ''loved up''.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde star uploaded a photograph of her planting a kiss on Caspar's cheek and she wrote: ''I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I've had away from all the madness

''But we've had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much!

''We appreciate it more than you could ever know.

''You're the most wonderful person I've ever known, and I can't wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife x (sic)''

The engagement news came just several weeks after Ellie moved in with Caspar in his New York home, although the pair still split their time between the American city and London.