Ellie Goulding is hiring a lookalike to play her as a teenager in a music video about her wilder days.

The 'Close To Me' singer has put out an advertisement for her ''nostalgic and gritty'' promo for her forthcoming single, '16'.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the relatable video will show the now 32-year-old pop star taking her first sip of booze, hang out with boys and rebelling against her parents.

An insider told the tabloid: ''It's a project close to Ellie's heart.

''The video will see her younger self laugh, cry and get angry as she deals with angst and teen hormones.''

The retrospective promo for the song - which follows her recent single 'Flux' - will start shooting in the coming weeks and is due to be released in April.

Ellie - who is engaged to art dealer Caspar Jopling - admitted in 2014 on Michael Parkinson's show that she was somewhat of a ''rebel'' as a teenager and dabbled in drugs and binge-drinking.

She said: ''I nearly did go down that path. I was a bit of a rebel when I was 14. People would call me a goth. I had long black hair, piercings and I liked heavy metal music.''

When he asked: ''And drugs?'', Ellie replied: ''Yeah. I had a period of drinking and being crazy.''

In 2016, the 'Love Me Like You Do' singer recalled a ''messy night'' out with former 'Geordie Shore' star Scotty T at her after-party.

At the time, she said: ''Gaz gave it all that and was like, 'I really want to come to the show' and then didn't come, but Scotty T is absolutely hilarious, such a legend.

''He's so much fun to go out with. We went out - him and a couple of his mates, a massive crew of us with my dancers and band, it was so much fun. He's amazing and he's so funny. I'm not going to lie, it was a messy night.''

However, Ellie much prefers a night in with her fiancee or being in the studio these days, and recently confessed that she can be ''very unsocial''.

She said: ''If I call someone on the phone, they'll be like, 'What's wrong?' Because anyone who knows me will know I just don't speak on the phone to anyone either.

''Caspar is way more sociable than me, so sometimes he wants to do things. I'm like, 'I want to be in the studio.'

''He'd love it if I went out more and did stuff, but I can be very unsocial.''