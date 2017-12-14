Ellie Goulding has hinted she has a cameo in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 30-year-old singer took to her Twitter account to ask fans if they had seen the new movie - despite it not being released in the UK until tomorrow (15.12.17) - and said they might see someone ''who resembles me'' if they do go to watch the film.

She tweeted: ''Has anybody seen Star Wars yet and seen someone who resembles me in it awkward if I got cut. Haha (sic)''

While some fans were sceptical, she admitted it was a ''great experience'' to be part of the sci-fi movie's production.

She tweeted: ''Either way it was a really awesome experience. Great to be in the rebel army for a day :) (sic)''

Several fans questioned whether or not the 'Starry Eyed' hitmaker was telling the truth, but she insisted she did film a cameo in the movie.

Ellie responded to one: ''Ha of course it's true. I played the wrap party too (sic)''

One supporter asked if she had landed a cameo because of an old mocked-up picture of her appearing to handle a lightsaber.

She replied: ''Ha ha possibly... I also sang at the wrap party which seems like the more likely reason they asked me (sic)''

Ellie's royal pals Prince William - whose wedding to Duchess Catherine she sang at in April 2011 - and Prince Harry are also said to have made cameos in the movie as Stormtroopers, along with Hollywood star Tom Hardy and Take That singer Gary Barlow.

John Boyega, who plays Finn in the sci-fi franchise, admitted sharing a scene with them ''wrapped in Stormtroopers costumes'' made for a ''strange contrast of a weird family''.

He said: ''It was a great experience. ''

The 25-year-old actor first revealed the princes were poised to appear in the new movie earlier this year.

Asked whether they were given lines for their cameos in the motion picture, John replied: ''I think they took that scene out.

''I've had enough with those secrets. They came on set. They were there. I'm sick of hiding it. It think it was leaked, anyway.''