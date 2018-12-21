Ellie Goulding treated fans to a rendition of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' at her fifth annual Streets Of London charity concert on Thursday (20.12.18).

The 31-year-old singer topped the bill at her annual event - which raises money for the homeless charity - at the SSE Arena, Wembley, in North London, and delighted fans when, after belting out some of her classic hits including 'Anything Could Happen', 'Burn' and 'Love Me Like You', she finished her set with a performance of Mariah Carey's festive classic, though she got some of her words confused.

Other performers at the concert included Bastille, Olly Alexander, Dua Lipa and Clean Bandit.

Dua's huge single 'New Rules' proved to be the evening's highlight, closing her brief set after renditions of 'One Kiss', 'Electricity' and 'IDGAF'.

Clean Bandit performed 'Symphony', 'Solo, 'Baby', 'Rockabye' and their megahit 'Rather Be', while Mabel made a brief appearance to sing 'Finders Keepers' and 'Fine Line'

Bastille - made up of Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris Wood - performed their latest hit 'Happier' and an acoustic rendition of their breakthrough hit 'Pompeii'.

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander took to the stage to sing 'If You're Over Me', 'King' and a cover of Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time', while the likes of Sigrid, Jax Jones, Grace Carter and Dermot Kennedy also graced the stage.

'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker Ellie first started working with the charity in 2014, when she held a concert at Shepherd's Bush Empire in December, before moving to London's Roundhouse in 2015 and eventually the Royal Albert Hall in 2016 and 2017.