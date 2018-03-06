Ellie Goulding has ''felt connected to nature'' since she was a young girl.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker has jumped on board WWF's Earth Hour, which is taking place on March 24 at 8:30pm, as she and other people around the UK sit in darkness for an hour in a bid to make a global change for the sake of the planet.

Speaking during a recent WWF Q&A, she said: ''I have felt connected to nature since I was very young.

''Growing up in the countryside gave me an intimate love and affinity for the world around me. It is only when you are taken away from it that you realise how much it has a positive and grounding effect on you. It amazes me to think I sometimes took it for granted ... The thought that future generations won't get to see the nature and wildlife that we take for granted today keeps me awake at night. That's why I believe it's so important to support organisations such as WWF fighting to protect our planet and ensure humans and nature thrive together. Getting involved in WWF's Earth Hour helps to raise awareness of some of the biggest issues currently affecting all of us and the future of our planet. They're the ones that can feel too big to tackle by yourself, so getting involved in a global campaign makes huge sense.''

The 31-year-old singer feels sad that her future children may grow up not knowing much about or seeing polar bears because they may have gone extinct by then.

She explained: ''Polar bears are so dependent on the health of our planet. They are elusive and mysterious, but everyone knows what they look like and how fascinating and epic they are. I don't want my children to grow up learning about species that became extinct because of their parents' inaction.''

She's now on a mission to save the planet from being destroyed by humans.

Visit www.wwf.org.uk/EarthHour for more information and to make your #PromiseForThePlanet this Earth Hour